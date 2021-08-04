Findlay Fire Department Puts Out Mobile Home Fire

The Findlay Fire Department put out a mobile home fire on Wednesday.

The fire was at 1910 Camden Drive in the Eastowne mobile home park off of Bright Road and started at around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Matt Cooper says there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the trailer when crews got on scene.

As Cooper mentioned in the audio above, a woman in the mobile home got out safely but a dog died in the fire.

He says crews got a good knockdown on the fire and had it extinguished in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.