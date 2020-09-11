Findlay Fire Department Reflects On 9/11 Anniversary

Friday marked 19 years since the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center in New York City that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Among the dead were 343 firefighters.

Findlay Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Cooper says they took some time on the anniversary to reflect on the sacrifice made by so many of their fellow firefighters.

He says the firefighters that entered the World Trade Center on 9/11 weren’t thinking about themselves or the possibility that they could die, they were just doing their job and trying to help the people stuck in the buildings.