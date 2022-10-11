Findlay Fire Department Talks Fire Prevention Week

The week of October 9th – 15th is Fire Prevention Week and we spoke with the Findlay Fire Department about ways to keep you and your family safe.

The theme of Fire Prevention Week this year is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape!”

Inspector Eric Wilkins of the Findlay Fire Department says to make sure you and your family have a plan in case of a fire.

This should include knowing two ways out of every room, having a meeting place, and practicing the plan at least twice a year.

Other safety tips include:

Know the sounds of a smoke/carbon monoxide detector

Know two ways to get out of every room in your house.

Establish a meeting place for your family, outside and away from the building.

Ensure everyone knows to call 911 once they are out.

Ensure everyone knows their street address.

Ensure everyone knows that once they are out, stay out!