Findlay Fire Department Trains With Life Flight

The Findlay Fire Department conducted a joint training session with Mercy Health Life Flight on Wednesday morning.

Assistant Chief Brian Sanders says the department has new technology allowing them to call in Life Flight directly to the location of the incident using GPS coordinates.

The new technology will get Life Flight to the scene quicker and create a more secure scene for everyone involved.

Sanders says Life Flight pilots are great at landing in tight spots, and recently they had to land on Western Avenue in Findlay for a motorcycle crash.

In the training on Wednesday morning, Life Flight helicopters landed at the high school, Glenwood Middle School, Emory Adams Park and fire station 4 (below).

Also below is a video of Life Flight landing at the scene of a crash from over the summer.