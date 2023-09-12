Findlay Fire Department’s Scoles Promoted To Captain

(From the Findlay Fire Department)

Findlay Fire Department has announced the promotion of Nicholas Scoles to the rank of Fire Captain. In this new capacity, Scoles will be responsible for direct supervision of a crew of firefighters.

Nick has been a firefighter since first joining the Findlay Fire Department in 2011. During that time, he earned his Emergency Medical Technician certification, HazMat Technician, Swift Water Rescue Swimmer and was a part of the Tactical EMS team. Scoles also found time to become involved in the community serving on the NAMI board, Honor Flight Guardian and medical team and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

Prior to joining the Findlay Fire Department, Scoles served as a Staff Sergeant with the United States Army. He also earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and holds an Associate of Applied Business Management.

Scoles will start the new position on Sunday, September 17, 2023.