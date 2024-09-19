Findlay Firefighter Promoted To Captain

(From the Findlay Fire Department)

The Findlay Fire Department is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathon Morter to the rank of Captain. Jonathon’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to public safety have earned him this well-deserved advancement.

Morter started in the fire services as a volunteer firefighter in 2014, then became a certified EMT and earned his Firefighter II certification. In 2016, Morter officially joined the Findlay fire Department where he has since become a respected and valued member of the team.

Throughout his career, Morter has exemplified the values of courage, professionalism and service, consistently going above and beyond in his duties. His experience, knowledge, and leadership have been instrumental in the success of numerous firefighting operations and emergency medical responses.

As Captain, Morter will play a critical role in guiding and mentoring other firefighters while ensuring the safety and effectiveness of his crew during training and emergencies.

The Findlay Fire Department congratulates Captain Morter on this achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions in his new role.