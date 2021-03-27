Findlay Firefighters Battle “Unique” Fire

The Findlay Fire Department put out a fire at Hamlet Protein on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:21 from a passerby about smoke coming from the roof of the business at 5289 Hamlet Drive in Tall Timbers Industrial Park.

Battalion Chief Jeff Rampe says this was a unique fire and it was all hands on deck for a while until they found out where the fire was and how to get to it.

Four engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene.

It turned out that the fire was inside some hoppers and about 50 feet of conveyors.

They had to disassemble some of the equipment to get water into the hoppers to put out the fire.

Battalion Chief Rampe says they used about 1,000 gallons of water on the fire, when in comparison a typical structure fire uses under 500 gallons. He said a lot of that water was used to cool down the hoppers and conveyors.

He said firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.

No employees or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.