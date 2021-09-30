Findlay Firefighters Put Out Fire At Dollar Tree

The Findlay Fire Department responded to a fire at the Dollar Tree at 2250 Tiffin Avenue.

The fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and was in the storage area of the store.

Battalion Chief Matt Cooper says the first firefighters on the scene saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the northwest portion of the building.

Everyone had been evacuated from the store when firefighters arrived and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

14 firefighters were called out to fight the fire, and they knocked it down and prevented it from spreading into the retail area of the store.

The fire department is concerned about a wall of the building that’s bulging out, saying there is a concern it might collapse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.