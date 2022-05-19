Findlay Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

Some Findlay firefighters saved some ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain.

Dave Morrow says he called Fire Station 4 at around sunset Wednesday night when he noticed that a mama duck had lost her ducklings and he realized they had fallen into the storm drain.

He says three firefighters quickly arrived and got to work on rescuing the wayward ducklings.

Dave wanted to give a big shout-out to firefighters Brandon Craft, Geoffrey Shilling and Nick Fazzio.

Below are additional pictures and video of the rescue courtesy of Dave.