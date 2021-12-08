Findlay Firefighters Take Kids Christmas Shopping

Findlay firefighters helped brighten the holidays for several local kids and their families.

The Findlay Fire Department again this year participated in Shop With a Firefighter in conjunction with Findlay Hope House and Walmart.

Firefighters took the youngsters shopping at the Tiffin Avenue Walmart.

The kids had $200 to spend on their family members and themselves.

And new this year, the families received an extra $100 to purchase food for a nice Christmas dinner.

Millstream Area Credit Union then wrapped up the gifts for the families.

We spoke with Findlay firefighter Travis Bohn during the event and he said it’s always nice to see the excitement in the kids and their big smiles.

Get more of our conversation with Travis and see video from the event below.