You might not even know you’re looking for it — but chances are you’ll find it — at the Findlay First Edition garage sale fundraiser.

Senior Abby Powell says they have a little bit of everything up for sale.

The garage sale, which couldn’t be held last year because of the pandemic, is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year and covers a portion of the costs related to putting on productions.

The garage sale begins Thursday with an early bird sale in which people can pay $5 to be among the first to check out the items for sale.

The early bird hours on Thursday are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the hours Saturday are 8 a.m. to noon.

(picture courtesy of Abby Powell)