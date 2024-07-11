Findlay First Edition Holding Annual Garage Sale

Findlay High School’s award-winning show choir, Findlay First Edition, is holding its annual Garage Sale fundraiser at the Findlay High School cafeteria.

FFE says the Garage Sale is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds go towards competition fees and the purchasing of costumes and other items needed throughout the season.

The Garage Sale begins on Thursday, July 11 with the Early Bird Sale in which people can pay $10 to be among the first to check out the items for sale.

The early bird hours on Thursday are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The garage sale will be open to the public on Friday, July 12 from 8 to 6 and Saturday, July 13, from 8 to noon.

The sale takes place at Findlay High School at 1200 Broad Avenue.