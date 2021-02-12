Findlay Flower Shop Busier Since Pandemic

Sink’s Flower Shop is gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year…Valentine’s Day.

While we were talking with manager Tammy Jordan about how they prepare for Valentine’s Day, we also asked how the pandemic has been affecting their business.

“We have seen that our business has been busier since the pandemic,” Tammy said.

“Because a lot more people are reaching out and letting their loved ones know they care about them because they can’t be in contact with them.”

Tammy says it’s best to get in your Valentine’s Day order early, but she’s also got you procrastinators covered — they’ll be open on Valentine’s Day on Sunday from 9 to 4.

She says Valentine’s Day is a close second, but Mother’s Day is actually their busiest time of the year.

Sink’s Flower Shop is located at 2700 North Main Street in Findlay.

(In the video below is Lily, the house “diva” at Sinks Flowers. She’s been with them for 10 years and survived the fire at their previous location)