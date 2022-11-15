Findlay Flower Shop Closing

A flower shop that’s been in business in Findlay for 60 years is closing.

Bo-Ka Flowers at 1801 South Main Street will be open for the rest of 2022 before closing up.

In a Facebook post the owners of the shop wrote, “It makes me so sad to put an end to what was my family’s dream, but it is time.”

The manager of the store, Christine Dillon, says the flower shop closing up will leave a void in Findlay and especially that neighborhood, where they have many customers they know by name.

She said they’re having a liquidation sale and most items are 50 percent off.

She said they’ll continue delivering flowers through Thanksgiving.