‘Findlay Food For All’ Event A Big Success

(From City Mission of Findlay)

Thank you to everyone that helped with Findlay Food for All, we were able to collect nearly a ton of food to help feed the community.

But we can only have one winner for the most collected… and the winner is St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church who collected nearly 700lbs of food!!

“Findlay Food for All” was held at the City Mission warehouse located at 330 Walnut Street in Findlay.

Local organizations were encouraged to participate in a friendly competition to raise essential food supplies and awareness while showcasing creativity through a Canstruction challenge.