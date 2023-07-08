Findlay Gas Station Robbed

A Findlay gas station was robbed early Saturday morning.

The Findlay Police Department says it happened at the Circle K at 100 Crystal Avenue at 6:07 Saturday morning.

Police say the male individual you can see in the surveillance photo walked up to the clerk and said he needed money and that he didn’t want to shoot anyone.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a t-shirt covering his face and head.

No one was injured during the robbery which is under investigation.

