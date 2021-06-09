Findlay Gas Station Robbed

A Findlay gas station was robbed overnight.

The robbery happened at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday at the S&G at 800 West Trenton Avenue.

The clerk told police that a man asked for change, and when she opened the register, he grabbed the $20 bills.

The clerk tried to stop the suspect from leaving but he forced himself away and ran out of the store.

The suspect left in a small dark-colored vehicle westbound from the gas station.

The suspect was described as a white man, about six feet tall with dark hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing black shorts and a gray hooded jacket and a green hat.

No weapons were used in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.