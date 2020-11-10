Findlay Green Waste Site Open Veterans Day

The City of Findlay says the Green Waste Site will be open on Veterans Day Wednesday due to increased demand.

Normally, the site is closed on Veterans Day.

The Green Waste Site is located behind the public works building at 330 North Cory Street.

The hours on Veterans Day will be 1 to 6.

The hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 1 to 6 and Saturday 8 to 4.

It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The site has been very busy the last few days because of the warm weather.

The video below is from Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Findlays leaf collection this year will run from November 16th through December 4th.