Findlay Hair Salon Excited To Welcome Back Customers

Hair salons are allowed to reopen on Friday as the next step of the governor’s plan to slowly reopen the state.

Shear Vanity Salon in Findlay says both customers and staff will be kept safe as they reopen.

“Absolutely, we take pride in it even before the pandemic became an issue,” said owner Sarah Volpp.

She says the entire salon was cleaned and disinfected this week.

“Salons are held to such a high standard and we are just going to up it even more.”

As they welcome back customers, she says all employees will be wearing a face mask and customers are highly encouraged to wear one as well.

Customers should message the salon from their car when they arrive and they’ll be contacted when it’s time to come in.

Volpp says they’re going to be really busy when they reopen.

“Myself, currently I’m booked ’til the third week of June and I still have people that I need to call back.”

She says it’s an exciting time for them and they’re ready to get back to doing what they do best.