Findlay/Hancock County Bar Association Hosting Law Day Breakfast

(From the Findlay/Hancock County Bar Association)

The Findlay/Hancock County Bar Association (FHCBA) will host its annual Law Day Breakfast on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Findlay Country Club, 1500 Country Club Drive. The organization will recognize the following members that have practiced for over 50 years: David P. Kuenzli, David A. Hackenberg, William E. Clark, Robert F. Sprague, Robert Beutler, William S. Alge, Jr., Roger L. Miller, Michael J. Malone, Gregory A. Rakestraw, Judge Joseph H. Niemeyer.

Each year the FHCBA observes national Law Day to commemorate the rule of law, the judiciary and its place in American society. This year’s theme, “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One” focuses on exploring and renewing our duties to one another in accordance with the Constitution and our Democratic traditions.

The event will include a presentation from students from Findlay City Schools “We The People”. Retired Judge Reginald J. Routson will moderate the presentation.

FHCBA members, judges, attorneys, paralegals, secretaries, court personnel and city and county employees, including law enforcement, are invited as well as all elected officials. Representatives of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance, the Community Foundation and local media are also welcome.

Breakfast is complimentary to all attendees. Thank you to the Hancock County Legal Education Foundation for sponsoring the event. In 1958 President Dwight Eisenhower established Law Day as “a day of national dedication to the principal of government under law”. Commemorated annually on May 1, Law Day programs are conducted nationally.

For more information, visit https://ww.americanbar.org/.