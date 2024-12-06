Findlay-Hancock County Chamber Names Ambassador Of The Year

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce)

Please join us in congratulating our 2024 Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Cathy Wagner!

Cathy has been a valued part of the Chamber Ambassadors on behalf of 1330 WFIN 100.5 WKXA & 106.3 The Fox for many years, consistently going above and beyond to support our mission.

From volunteering for community service projects to welcoming new members and championing local businesses at ribbon cuttings, Cathy’s dedication shines brightly.

Thank you, Cathy, for your commitment to the Chamber and the community we serve.

Please join us in celebrating her well-deserved recognition!