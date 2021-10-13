Findlay-Hancock County Chamber Small Business Awards

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Small Business Awards on Wednesday afternoon at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Each year, the Chamber highlights local individuals, who through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy.

We spoke with Crystal Dye, owner of Details Auto Spa in Findlay, who won the Women In Business Champion of the Year award.

Crystal says they enjoy giving back to the community.

The other award winners are listed below:

Customer Service Champion – Miller’s Meats BBQ & Catering

Family Owned Small Business of the Year – Legacy Marble & Granite

Downtown Champion of the Year – Findlay Brewing Co.

Manufacturing & Distribution Leadership Impact Award – Margaret Graham of Whirlpool

The 2021 ATHENA Award – Gwen Kuenzli

Small Business Manufacturing Excellence – PaperTech

Go Local Champion – Habitat for Humanity ReStore Findlay

Do Good! Award – Chuck Bills – Ohio Logistics

Diverse Small Business Champion – Power Up Fitness

Ag Enterprise Champion – Metzger’s Farm Market

Our Spirit Shows Hospitality Award – The Baker’s Cafe

Professional of the Year – Irvin Reinhart – RCM Architects, Inc.

Non-Profit Leader of the Year – Stacy Shaw – Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County

Emerging Business of the Year – Omni Feed and Supply

Small Business Person of the Year – Josh Elchert – Heavenly Pizza-Findlay Ohio

Small Business of the Year – DNC Hydraulics