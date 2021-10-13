Findlay-Hancock County Chamber Small Business Awards
The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Small Business Awards on Wednesday afternoon at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Each year, the Chamber highlights local individuals, who through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy.
We spoke with Crystal Dye, owner of Details Auto Spa in Findlay, who won the Women In Business Champion of the Year award.
Crystal says they enjoy giving back to the community.
The other award winners are listed below:
Customer Service Champion – Miller’s Meats BBQ & Catering
Family Owned Small Business of the Year – Legacy Marble & Granite
Downtown Champion of the Year – Findlay Brewing Co.
Manufacturing & Distribution Leadership Impact Award – Margaret Graham of Whirlpool
The 2021 ATHENA Award – Gwen Kuenzli
Small Business Manufacturing Excellence – PaperTech
Go Local Champion – Habitat for Humanity ReStore Findlay
Do Good! Award – Chuck Bills – Ohio Logistics
Diverse Small Business Champion – Power Up Fitness
Ag Enterprise Champion – Metzger’s Farm Market
Our Spirit Shows Hospitality Award – The Baker’s Cafe
Professional of the Year – Irvin Reinhart – RCM Architects, Inc.
Non-Profit Leader of the Year – Stacy Shaw – Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County
Emerging Business of the Year – Omni Feed and Supply
Small Business Person of the Year – Josh Elchert – Heavenly Pizza-Findlay Ohio
Small Business of the Year – DNC Hydraulics