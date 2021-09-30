Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Awards Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $581,949 at its September board meeting.

Among the grants awarded, the Bluffton Lions Foundation was awarded $75,000 to expand the greater Bluffton bike and pedestrian pathway system through the Lions Way County Line Pathway.

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay was awarded $12,000 to evaluate and design programming for LGBTQ+ elders in Hancock County.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library was awarded two grants: $5,000 to support the 2022 CommunityREAD and $18,750 for a capital campaign feasibility study.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $10,000 to support the Riverside Summer Concert Series 2022-2026.

Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center was awarded $4,000 to support digitizing its collections, artifacts and other items for online access.

Also, the Findlay Police Department was awarded $1,559 for AED equipment for training for all city departments.

And Hancock Public Health was awarded $1,000 for CPR training equipment for schools and the greater community.

There were also 51 Donor Advised Grants to 45 organizations totaling $345,140.

Learn more about the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and their different types of grants by clicking here.