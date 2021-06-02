Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Awards Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved more than $810,000 in grants at its latest board meeting.

Raise the Bar – Hancock County, Boy Scouts of America and Findlay City Schools are just a few of the entities receiving grant funding.

Full details are in the following news release from The Community Foundation.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $810,629 at the May board meeting.

This total includes 11 responsive grants and 52 donor advised fund grants.

Responsive Grants-

Responsive grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that seek to meet community needs and match the goals, objectives and priorities of The Community Foundation. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, made up of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

o Black Swamp Area Council of Boy Scouts of America was awarded $90,000 to partially fund the creation of Adventure Day Camps at Camp Berry for Hancock County youth.

o Blanchard Valley Center was awarded two grants. The first was $10,099 to support the creation of a Smart Home to assist clients with living independently. The second grant was $4,000 for laptops for students to help with learning loss due to the pandemic.

o Blanchard Valley Health System was awarded $2,500 to support a free mammogram day in May.

o Family and Children First Council was awarded $1,500 to support the summer food program due to increased need because of the pandemic.

o Findlay City Schools was awarded $75,000 to help expand the availability of pre-k to local youth with financial need.

o Hancock County Educational Service Center was awarded two grants. The first was $2,500 to support summer camps for special needs students to address learning loss due

to the pandemic. The second was $31,574 to help expand the availability of pre-k to local youth with financial need.

o Hancock Properties Foundation was awarded up to $125,400 for capital projects at The Family Center.

o Hancock Public Health was awarded $10,000 to support the 2021 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan.

o Raise the Bar – Hancock County was awarded $180,000 to support for the growth of local workforce coalition strategies.

Donor Advised Grants-

o 52 grants to 43 organizations totaling $278,056.

About The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation will improve the quality of life in Hancock County through collaborative leadership, responsible grantmaking, and the development of philanthropic giving. Established in 1992 as an outgrowth of a one-time gift from L. Dale Dorney, The Community Foundation has granted more than $65 million to fund projects that support our community. Visit www.community-foundation.com or call (419) 425-1100 to learn more about how The Community Foundation is helping our community.