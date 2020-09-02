Findlay/Hancock County Halloween Parade Canceled

The Findlay/Hancock County Halloween Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hancock Leadership Alumni Association says, while there won’t be a parade this October, COVID-19 can’t stop them from celebrating Halloween 2020 with a twist.

They say they’ve conjured up a cauldron-full of spooky events and activities to help people get into the Halloween spirit this year.

The activities will include a house decorating competition, pumpkin carving contest, pet costume contest and much more.

The events will take place from October 18th through the 30th and awards will be presented on Halloween, which is Saturday, October 31st.

