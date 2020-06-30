Findlay-Hancock County Housing Market Study Conducted

A housing market study for Findlay and Hancock County has been completed.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says the study will help the community grow more effectively.

She said they don’t want to just build housing to build housing but it needs to be done at the right price points and the right mix of housing so it’s sustainable for the long-term.

The mayor said the study concluded that the Findlay-Hancock County housing market is capable of supporting approximately 1,000 for-sale and 500 rental units over the next five years among a wide variety of housing types and price points.

She says about 22,000 people come into Hancock County daily to work.

“There are a number of folks that would like to live in our community that are already working here that are unable to do so because they can’t find housing that they’re looking for.”

The mayor says they need to make sure that anyone who wants to live here will have the opportunity to do so.

She said the study found that the greatest need in Findlay-Hancock County is for 800 to 1,000 units in the moderate price point, which would be in the range of $160,000 to 300,000 in the for-sale market and $750 to $1,000 for a rental.

