Findlay, Hancock County Included In Frost Advisory

All of northwest Ohio is included in a Frost Advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory goes from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say temperatures in the mid 30s will result in widespread frost that could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Temperatures on Saturday in Findlay are forecasted to reach the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies, some showers and a high in the upper 50s.