Findlay, Hancock County Included In Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes until 8 p.m. Saturday but storms are possible late into the night and overnight and Sunday morning.

Forecasters say thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the afternoon and evening Saturday.

The primary hazard with these storms is hail, but damaging wind gusts are also possible. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The rainfall could result in flooding of poor drainage areas and rises on area rivers and streams.

On Saturday morning a few severe storms passed just south of Findlay, dropping some hail along the way.