Findlay, Hancock County Included In Winter Weather Advisory

Somebody needs to let Mother Nature know what month it is.

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday.

The advisory, which goes from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, is calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Forecasters say snowfall amounts will be the highest on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, and extend from Bowling Green to Toledo and east to Sandusky.

Roads may become snow-covered, mainly on Friday morning.

Forecasters say temps will be in the lower 30s on Friday morning and warm into the mid 30s by midday.

After we get by Friday, Saturday is looking really nice with sunny skies and a high around 50.