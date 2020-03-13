Findlay, Hancock County Officials Address Coronavirus Threat

Findlay and Hancock County officials came together at a news conference at the Findlay Municipal Building to talk about their response to the coronavirus threat.

“It’s not time to panic, it’s time to prepare,” said Hancock Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi.

He said the public health infrastructure in Hancock County is strong and is urging everyone to get back to the basics of proper handwashing.

Social distancing is also an important factor in avoiding the virus, he said, so people should try to stay at least six feet away from others.

He says they don’t know much about the virus yet but they’re trying to learn more every day.

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt also spoke at the news conference.

