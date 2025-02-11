Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Celebrating 135th Anniversary

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will celebrate 135 years of service to county residents on Sunday, February 23, 2025 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. To commemorate the occasion, the public is invited to visit the library to look at historic photos and facts on display throughout the library.

This year’s anniversary is a special one as the library embarks on a new adventure, beginning with a refresh of the library. This project reflects the library’s ongoing commitment to the changing needs of our community. The public is invited to join us not only to celebrate this special milestone, but also to tour the exciting new paint colors, carpeting and department shifts to create a better flow for patrons and to make the most of our available space.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library opened on January 27, 1890. Today, the library continues the proud tradition of providing books, newspapers, magazines, and other physical material, but also provides vital education services that are available without charge to our community. The library can also be utilized to improve job skills, increase computer learning, attend our adult literacy program, as well as a variety of programming for children, teens and adults. Patrons can use our free Wi-Fi to gain access to digital material through hoopla, Kanopy, and the Ohio Digital Library.

Library Director, Sarah Clevidence said of this special anniversary, “Our library has a long history of supporting our community. We are excited to share the recent updates to library spaces that will help continue that tradition of support for years to come.”

For more information on services and programs that are available at the library, please visit www.findlaylibrary.org or call the library at 419-422-1712.