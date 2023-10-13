Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Holding Author Fest

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is inviting everyone to Author Fest.

It will be held on Friday, November 3rd from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

During the event people can meet, mingle and support local authors at the library.

Among the others who will be at the event are Olivia Cornwell, who was born and raised in Findlay and whose specialty is fantasy, and Abbey Easton from Ottawa, who has always enjoyed a good romance.

See the full list of authors who will be at the event and get more details by clicking here.