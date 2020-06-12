Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Reopening

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will reopen on Monday, June 15th, exactly three months after it closed due to the coronavirus.

Director Sarah Clevidence (below) says she and her staff are very excited to welcome everyone back.

She says they will be limiting the number of patrons in the library at any given time to 50 in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Patrons are required to observe social distancing and keep at least six feet away from others.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and staff are required to wear one when interacting with patrons.

Hand sanitizer will be available for patrons and they are asked to use it before handling any library materials.

Children under the age of 16 must be with an adult.

Materials returned to the library will be quarantined for three days.

The building will be sanitized nightly.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The first hour will be reserved for at-risk people, those 65 and older and people with an underlying medical condition.

Curbside pickup will still be available by calling 419-422-1712 to schedule an appointment, and anyone feeling ill should not enter the library and instead use that service.

Anyone with questions about the library’s reopening can click here or call 419-422-1712.