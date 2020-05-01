Findlay-Hancock County Public Library To Begin Curbside Service

Good news for people in need of some new materials from the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, which has been closed since March 15th.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 12th, the library will be offering curbside service.

Director Sarah Clevidence says patrons are invited to call the library at 419-422-1712 Monday through Saturday between 9 and 4 to make a reservation for curbside service and to request some new materials.

“I know some of our families especially are in need of some picture books for bedtime, or maybe you’d like 10 new action films, we can help with any of those requests.”

When you arrive you’ll notice designated parking spots in the front of the library.

Call the main number, which will be on signs in the parking lot, and library staff will place your materials into a tote in front of the building.

Once the library staff member has gone back into the library you can exit your vehicle and claim your materials from the tote.

If you have items to return, the book drop will be available again starting on Monday, May 4th.

The library says it will be following the latest guidelines available regarding safe handling of library material which currently includes a 72-hour quarantine on returned material, based on recommendations from the CDC and Hancock Public Health.

Patrons can expect a short delay on returned items being cleared from their account.

The library continues to be fine free for overdue materials.

Patrons are reminded that digital materials are always available from the Ohio Digital Library, hoopla, and many great databases on www.findlaylibrary.org

Clevidence says the library is also very thankful for the community’s ongoing support and the overwhelming passage of their renewal levy in the Tuesday primary.