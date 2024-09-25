Findlay, Hancock County Receiving Grants For Infrastructure Projects

The state has announced that nearly three dozen communities will receive funding to complete critical infrastructure and neighborhood improvement projects that enhance the quality of life for Ohioans.

More than $18.2 million in Neighborhood Revitalization and Critical Infrastructure grants will be awarded to 34 communities for projects such as upgraded water and sewer infrastructure, road and sidewalk replacement, park improvements, recreation enhancements, new fire trucks, and more.

Among the grants, Findlay will receive $386,500 to replace the storm sewer system along Carnahan Avenue.

The double-brick sewer, built in 1888, is deteriorating and causing collapses in the road.

Hancock County will receive $232,200 to assist Rawson with a sidewalk improvement project to increase pedestrian mobility across the village.

“This type of infrastructure may not always be visible, but its impact is felt every day,” said Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik.

“These projects will strengthen the foundation of our communities, making them safer, more resilient, and better prepared to be Ohio’s next great economic success story.”

The grant awards are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.