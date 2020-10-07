Findlay-Hancock County Small Business Awards

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce held its 2020 Small Business Awards at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Each year, the Chamber highlights local individuals, who through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy.

The Women in Business Champion of the Year award went to the Baking Company & Bread Kneads.

Owner Eve Marie Stump (pictured above) was surprised to hear the name of her business called.

The 19-year-old Stump, who took over the restaurant in September of 2019, says the award means a lot to her because the business has always been woman-owned.

Eve says the pandemic has presented challenges but she’s loving what she’s doing and is honored to be recognized with the award.

Click here for the full list of winners at the 2020 Small Business Awards.

Below is Blanchard Valley Health System accepting the Customer Service Champion of the Year award.