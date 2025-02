(From Findlay High School)

Congratulations to the 2025 We the People state champions, Findlay High School.

This is the 38th year of the We the People competition, and Findlay High School has won 33 of those.

This is the eighth win in a row!

Congratulations to unit four, who had the highest score for our school.

Teachers Mark Dickman and Austin Fox advise the group of constitutional scholars.