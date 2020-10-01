Findlay High School Announces Homecoming Court

Findlay High School has announced its 2020 Homecoming Court.

The students comprising the court were nominated by their peers to represent the student body.

The Homecoming King candidates are Oliver Bundy, Carson Dale, Marshall Frankforther, Shane Scalfaro, and Ryan Yarcusko.

The Homecoming Queen candidates are Leea Ibarra, Libby Sapp, Katie Short, Tara Spahr, and Sophia Yu.

Findlay High School previously announced that the Homecoming Parade and Dance would have to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The high school says it will still celebrate the Trojan spirit during Homecoming Week with a variety of events to recognize their athletes and student groups, show their Trojan pride, and support the football team to victory against Lima Senior on October 2nd.

You can listen to the Trojans’ game against Lima Senior on WFIN Friday night beginning at 6:30.

(above picture courtesy of Findlay High School)