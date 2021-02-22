Findlay High School Announces New Head Football Coach

Findlay High School has hired Stefan Adams to be the next head football coach of the Findlay Trojans.

Adams takes over from Matt Pees who left after one season as head coach to return to the NFL.

Adams, a school counselor for Findlay City Schools, was an assistant coach for the Trojans from 2017-2019.

“Stefan’s relationships with our student-athletes and community will provide a seamless transition honoring our ‘Tradition of Excellence’ at Findlay High School,” said Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch.

“We are blessed to have Stefan return to our football program where he is currently a school counselor. His experience and genuine care and concern for our youth has been inspirational.”

Weihrauch added that Stefan’s enthusiasm and commitment to their ‘Culture of Champions’ will continue to drive the goals and mission of Findlay City Schools.

He says Stefan believes in education-based athletics and is looking forward to enhancing the fundamental development of youth athletics and Trojan Pride within the community.

From Findlay City Schools:

Stefan resides in Findlay with his wife Kresana and has spent the last six years as a school counselor within the Findlay City School District. Stefan played college football at Bloomsburg University where he received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Communication Studies and School Counseling. From 2014 through 2017 he was an assistant football coach with the Oilers at the University of Findlay and from 2010-2014 was an assistant coach at Bloomsburg University. The Findlay Athletic Department and Findlay City Schools welcome Coach Stefan Adams back to Findlay Trojan Football and Friday Night Lights at Donnell Stadium. Go Trojans!