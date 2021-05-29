Findlay High School Class Of 2021 Graduation

The Findlay High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas during a chilly and breezy commencement ceremony at Donnell Stadium on Saturday morning.

In his remarks, Superintendent Troy Roth said he believes the characteristic that best describes this graduating class is grit.

“Grit is defined by Dictionary.com as firmness of character and an indomitable spirit…how did the Seniors sitting here in front of us today succeed during COVID-19? They had grit.”

Valedictorian Trinity Lee said the pandemic presented the Senior class with a lot of challenges.

“But I think we as a class have shown incredible strength in continuing to move forward and being able to sit in these seats today.”

“Thus, I want to congratulate all of you and I’m so proud to be part of the Class of 2021 with you guys.”

Findlay High School’s 149th graduating class was comprised of 351 students.

The class Valedictorian is Trinity Lee. (pictured below)

There are three Salutatorians: Nathan Meier, Ryan Yarcusko and Sophia Yu.