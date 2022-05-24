Findlay High School Commencement This Weekend

The Findlay High School Class of 2022 will be receiving their diplomas this weekend.

This year’s graduation will look different than last year’s, which was held outside at Donnell Stadium on a cool and windy morning. (video below)

This year, graduation will be held at the Koehler Center at the University of Findlay beginning at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, May 28th.

This will be Findlay High School’s 150th graduating class.

Pictured above is last year’s Valedictorian, Trinity Lee.