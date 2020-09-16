Findlay High School Football, Volleyball Seasons On Hold

Two Findlay High School sports seasons are on hold after a couple of players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Findlay City Schools COVID-19 daily-reporting dashboard shows, as of Wednesday, two students have the virus and 109 others are being quarantined.

The school district says one of the students is on the football team and all football games and practices are suspended and cannot resume until Saturday, September 26th.

So the games against Central Catholic on September 18th and Clay and September 25th will not be played.

The next varsity game will be October 2nd at home against Lima Senior.

The freshman team will continue to practice for the home game against Central Catholic this weekend as they were determined not to have had close contact with the infected player.

The other student who has the virus is on the volleyball team and the entire program is under quarantine.

The next volleyball game that will be allowed to be held will be on September 29th at home against Defiance.

The school district says it recognizes the disappointment in the cancellations, but it’s important to follow the instructions provided by Hancock Public Health to keep students safe and healthy.