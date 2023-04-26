Findlay High School Graduation Details Announced

Findlay City Schools has released information about the upcoming Findlay High School graduation ceremony so students and families can plan accordingly.

Graduation will be held on Saturday, May 27th beginning at 10 a.m. at the University of Findlay Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.

The last full day for seniors will be Friday, May 19th, however, students are expected to participate in graduation rehearsal on May 25th as their official last day.

“This is a special class that has worked very hard academically, athletically, and musically throughout their high school career! This class has many talented students and we will miss their contributions, energy and enthusiasm. We wish each and every senior a successful future and look forward to sending them off to new adventures awaiting them!”

