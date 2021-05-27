Findlay High School Graduation This Weekend

Findlay High School’s 149th graduating class will get their diplomas on Saturday at Donnell Stadium.

The commencement will get underway at 10 a.m.

The school says COVID safety protocols will be enforced, including the wearing of masks and the practicing of social distancing.

In the event of bad weather, the graduation ceremony would move to the Findlay High School Main Gym on the same day.

The graduation ceremony will stream live on the school district’s website at www.fcs.org.

The class Valedictorian is Trinity Sola Lee. There are three Salutatorians: Nathan David Meier, Ryan Scott Yarcusko and Sophia Noelle Yu.

Last year a reverse parade was held to honor the Class of 2020 (below) because they couldn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

(the pic above is courtesy of Findlay City Schools showing a rehearsal on Thursday)