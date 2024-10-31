Findlay High School Hockey Team Excited For The Season

The Findlay High School Ice Hockey team is excited for the upcoming season.

The team held a Blue & Gold inter-squad game at The Cube and that’s where we caught up with Head Coach Ben Patey and asked him how the team is looking so far.

Coach Patey said they’re definitely looking to avenge the loss to Bowling Green in the playoffs last season.

The team has some scrimmages scheduled ahead of their season opener Friday night, November 15th against Newark at The Cube.

