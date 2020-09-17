Findlay High School Homecoming Parade & Dance Postponed

Findlay High School has postponed its Homecoming Parade and Dance.

The school says the events cannot be held this fall due to the pandemic.

The high school says it will still celebrate the Trojan spirit during Homecoming Week with a variety of events to recognize their athletes and student groups, show their Trojan pride, and support the football team to victory against Lima Senior on October 2nd.

The football and volleyball teams recently had their seasons put on hold because a player on each team came down with COVID-19 and the rest of the players had to go into quarantine.

The varsity football team will not play Central Catholic Friday night or against Clay the following week as scheduled.

Barring no more coronavirus cases, the next game will be October 2nd at home against Lima Senior.

The volleyball team’s next game that will be allowed to be held will be on September 29th, barring no more cases.