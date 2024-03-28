Findlay High School Honors Career Mentorship Program
(From Findlay City Schools)
Our Honors Career Mentorship program bridges the classroom to potential careers! Findlay High School‘s Honors Career Mentorship students spend 18 hours over a 12-week period with a mentor from our community to explore a profession of interest. Students learn the ins and outs of a career from their mentor, and then complete a final report at the end of their time together.
Our mentors leave a lasting impact on these students, and we are grateful for the time and energy that goes into truly guiding a young adult in this way. Thank you to Marathon Petroleum Corporation for supporting our Honors Career Mentorship program!
For more information or to express your interest in becoming a mentor for a future session, please contact Dr. Kelly Wohlgamuth ([email protected]), Coordinator of Gifted & English Learner Services.