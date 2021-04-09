Findlay High School Invited To Join Northern Lakes League

The Northern Lakes League is expanding and has made an offer to Findlay to join as well as three other schools.

The NLL said Friday that, after a unanimous vote of the league principals, it would be inviting Clay High School, Findlay High School, Fremont Ross High School and Whitmer High School to join the league.

The NLL said it looks forward to hearing back from the schools in the coming days to formally accept the invitation.

Findlay High School Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch tells WFIN that Findlay is honored to be invited to join the Northern Lakes League.

Nate says the invitation will be discussed at the next Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 19th.

The NLL anticipates that the new members would join the league beginning with the 2023-2024 season.

The NLL also said it is committed to exploring additional expansion in the future “to provide a more equitable competitive balance based on student enrollments.”

Findlay High School is currently a member of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC).