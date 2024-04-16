UPDATE: Findlay High School on level 3 lockdown

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a threatening call regarding Findlay High School was a swatting, or hoax, call. There is no longer any threat.

Previous Story:

According to a message from Findlay City Schools, Findlay High School is on a level 3 lockdown due to a potential swatting call. Numerous law enforcement are on site and currently sweeping the building to check every room.

All other FCS buildings are on a Level 2 lockdown as we monitor the situation.

Swatting is a term used to describe the action of making hoax phone calls to report serious crimes to emergency services.

More details to come.