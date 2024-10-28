Findlay High School Student Wins Scholarship

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are incredibly excited to share that FHS senior, Lindsay Clarke, was the surprise recipient of a $40,000 scholarship!

Lindsay completed quick and simple steps to plan for life after high school using BigFuture, and won!

Current sophomores, juniors, and seniors, you can do the same! Get started here https://bigfuture.collegeboard.org/

Thank you to College Board for this extraordinary surprise, and to the FHS Cross Country team for allowing us to interrupt your practice right before regionals to celebrate your teammate.

We’re so excited for you, Lindsay!